Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,728,544,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $814,890,000 after buying an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 26.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,374,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,240,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,689 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the third quarter worth about $95,612,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth about $108,968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.23.

International Flavors & Fragrances Cuts Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.35.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

