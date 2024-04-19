Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FHB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 530.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in First Hawaiian by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in First Hawaiian in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHB shares. Barclays started coverage on First Hawaiian in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First Hawaiian to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

First Hawaiian Stock Down 0.0 %

FHB opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.01. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.08 and a 52 week high of $23.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.09 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 20.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

