Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 889 Shares of Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saul Centers were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Saul Centers in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 65.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Saul Centers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Saul Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total value of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.80 per share, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,545,486.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Page Lansdale sold 5,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $208,470.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,181.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BFS opened at $35.45 on Friday. Saul Centers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $41.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.30. The company has a market cap of $850.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.42%.

Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

