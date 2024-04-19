Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.80.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RZLT

Rezolute Trading Up 1.9 %

Rezolute stock opened at $3.30 on Thursday. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.32.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.27). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Rezolute

In related news, CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 120,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Young-Jin Kim acquired 36,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $69,720.73. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,509.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daron Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.93 per share, with a total value of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,337. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 179,403 shares of company stock valued at $306,601. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Rezolute in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.