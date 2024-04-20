8,164 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 8,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 201.2% in the 3rd quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC now owns 235,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,228,000 after buying an additional 156,985 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,966,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 61,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.29.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

CPT opened at $96.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $387.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.33 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.35%.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.