AIA Group Ltd Boosts Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,446 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after purchasing an additional 667,684 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 6.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,266,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,144,000 after purchasing an additional 822,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at F.N.B.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $33,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,388 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,653.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Stock Performance

F.N.B. stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. F.N.B. Co. has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens cut their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

