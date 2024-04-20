AIA Group Ltd Grows Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 163,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 136,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,840 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 568,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $88.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.44. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 11.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.21%.

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 7th. Cfra lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.73.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,326.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $667,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,011 shares of company stock worth $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

