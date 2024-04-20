AIA Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,263 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,988.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,522 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.94, for a total transaction of $2,045,532.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,014,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,368 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,449. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNA. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNA

Snap-on Stock Performance

NYSE SNA opened at $268.80 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $245.73 and a 1 year high of $298.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.27.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.