AIA Group Ltd Decreases Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AIA Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Hologic were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,141,919,000 after acquiring an additional 381,608 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 227.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 8.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,838,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $335,763,000 after acquiring an additional 393,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $75.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.54. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $989.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,793,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

