AIA Group Ltd Purchases 74 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,019 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 8,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,751,423.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,203.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

CSL stock opened at $367.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.84. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $403.44.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $405.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.33.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

