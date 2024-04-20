Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Stock Price Up 1%

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $303.63 and last traded at $302.76. 33,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 347,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 11.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Pablo G. Mercado sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.17, for a total value of $339,804.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,630.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,614 shares of company stock valued at $13,739,345 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comfort Systems USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,016,801 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $878,212,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after acquiring an additional 570,560 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,317,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,241,335 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,827,000 after buying an additional 18,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

