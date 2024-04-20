Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Trading 0.5% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $175.00 to $180.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alphabet traded as high as $156.41 and last traded at $156.31. 4,959,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 29,900,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.47.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Alphabet from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.41.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Alphabet Company Profile
Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alphabet
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.