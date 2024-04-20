American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 159.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 45,470 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. StockNews.com lowered American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $118.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.34 and a 52-week high of $152.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.12.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

