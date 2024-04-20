Cambridge Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 83.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,929 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,690.68 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.55.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2705 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

