Twin Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 460 Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,829,000 after buying an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

VGT opened at $479.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $368.39 and a 52 week high of $536.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.57.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

