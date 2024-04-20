Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 188,558 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Ninety One UK Ltd cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 93.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,558 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SONY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

SONY stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $79.62 and a one year high of $100.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $100.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

