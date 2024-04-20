Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.25. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Aya Gold & Silver traded as high as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.14, with a volume of 326187 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.27.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AYA. Raymond James upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$10.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Cormark upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$14.00 to C$15.70 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$17.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on AYA

Aya Gold & Silver Trading Up 5.1 %

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.87. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 493.33 and a beta of 1.36.

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.