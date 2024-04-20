Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Major Shareholder Acquires $115,097.76 in Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $115,097.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,768,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,638,404.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 17th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 18,090 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $405,396.90.

On Friday, April 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 17,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.74 per share, for a total transaction of $386,580.00.

On Wednesday, April 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 20,282 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.12 per share, for a total transaction of $468,919.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 6,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $146,100.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.19 per share, for a total transaction of $125,950.00.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.92 per share, for a total transaction of $53,840.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 16,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.12 per share, for a total transaction of $433,920.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 14,500 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $416,005.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.33 per share, for a total transaction of $454,950.00.

Citi Trends Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTRN opened at $22.28 on Friday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $32.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

Institutional Trading of Citi Trends

Citi Trends ( NASDAQ:CTRN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $215.18 million during the quarter. Citi Trends had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 1.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citi Trends in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 303.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 430.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 97.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CTRN. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Citi Trends in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Citi Trends in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

