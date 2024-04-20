CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $376.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $430.00 to $376.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 33.03% from the stock’s current price.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.87.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $282.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.70. The company has a market cap of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 785.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 18,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $6,107,772.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 382,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,767,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total value of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 223,544 shares of company stock worth $72,113,932 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

