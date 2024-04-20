Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 437,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,838,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,438,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $4,168,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $601,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

