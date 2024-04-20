Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $121,000 Stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 52.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at $43,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $127.63 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $81.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.66.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a $0.638 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.59%.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.52.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

