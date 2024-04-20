Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 8,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $481,000. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in Diageo by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $140.74 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.48.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

