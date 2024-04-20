Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Performance

ETX opened at $17.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.56. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $18.60.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth $786,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.