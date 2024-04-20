Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
ETJ stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.
About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
