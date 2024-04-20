Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETJ stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETJ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,112,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,581,000 after purchasing an additional 124,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 744,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 90,404 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 41,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 445,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 29,132 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

