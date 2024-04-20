Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (ETG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of ETG stock opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $16.88. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $18.34.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 1,151.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,787,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

