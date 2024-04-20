Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $13.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.