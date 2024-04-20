Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ETB opened at $13.08 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $13.04.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
