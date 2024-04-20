Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

ETV stock opened at $12.54 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETV. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $40,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

