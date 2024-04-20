Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
