Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock opened at $12.84 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a one year low of $10.59 and a one year high of $13.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETY. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $124,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.