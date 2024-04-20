HC Wainwright Increases Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Price Target to $1.60

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $1.60 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:ASM opened at $0.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200 day moving average of $0.56. The company has a market cap of $96.90 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.94.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.23%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 16,347 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 48,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 3.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

