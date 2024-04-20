Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Position Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 56.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,259 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,039,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,081,000 after acquiring an additional 238,050 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,831,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 913,014 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE HPE opened at $16.79 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

