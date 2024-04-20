Insider Selling: United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) CEO Sells $835,380.00 in Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.05, for a total value of $835,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $237.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $204.44 and a 12-month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $614.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.01 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 42.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.67.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

