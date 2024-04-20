Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Increased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 1,709.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNRC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth $59,121,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Generac by 61.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,395,000 after buying an additional 475,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,537,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Generac by 13,944.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,683,000 after buying an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Generac by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,184,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,259,000 after buying an additional 291,522 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE GNRC opened at $135.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. TD Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.