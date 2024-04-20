Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TrueBlue were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 299.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

NYSE TBI opened at $10.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.95 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 1.48. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

TrueBlue Profile

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.23. TrueBlue had a positive return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $492.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueBlue, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade contingent staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

