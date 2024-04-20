Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $151,000 Position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 194.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 533,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In related news, Director Donald R. Kimble purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.13 per share, for a total transaction of $245,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,355.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ AUB opened at $33.22 on Friday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $37.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200-day moving average is $33.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

