Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $84,000 Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $255,749,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,416,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 26,570.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 800,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,314,000 after acquiring an additional 797,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,816,000 after acquiring an additional 792,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,164,323.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $1,121,307.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,947,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John E. Durburg sold 25,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $2,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,164,323.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,675,752 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.42. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $98.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.79.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.