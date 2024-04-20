Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 122.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $69,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $87.79.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

