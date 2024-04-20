Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 0.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.37 and last traded at $21.33. 14,464,690 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 64,760,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.31.

A number of research firms have commented on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

