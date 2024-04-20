Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $236,000 Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $89.15 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.40.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.