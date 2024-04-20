S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Position Boosted by Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $412.56 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.92 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $415.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $442.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.