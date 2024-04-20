Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 412 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Twin Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,215,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,053,000 after purchasing an additional 417,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,344,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,795 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 10.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,601,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,080 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,835.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,527,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,964,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,062,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,169,000 after acquiring an additional 161,170 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.78 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $41.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its 200-day moving average is $35.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KHC. Bank of America lifted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.57.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

