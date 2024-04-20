Wealth Alliance Takes Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,915 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $179,125,000 after purchasing an additional 257,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,211 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $96,516,000 after purchasing an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vodafone Group Public alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.34 on Friday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

(Free Report)

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.