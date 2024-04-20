Xponance Inc. Buys 214 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $7,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $875.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,163.27.

NYSE TDG opened at $1,187.08 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $741.74 and a 52-week high of $1,248.39. The company has a market capitalization of $66.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,192.72 and a 200-day moving average of $1,046.08.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

