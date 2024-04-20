Xponance Inc. Reduces Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $7,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $204.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.94.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Stock Down 2.2 %

HLT stock opened at $194.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.43 and a twelve month high of $215.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.05.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 94.46%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.