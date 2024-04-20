Xponance Inc. Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Xponance Inc. lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 13,463 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 134.8% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX opened at $154.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.31. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $174.08.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard G. Harbison sold 21,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.27, for a total transaction of $3,208,286.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,120.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,056 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,681. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $167.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $169.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

