84,484 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 84,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.68. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.72 and a beta of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $2,552,204.89. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,130.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 188,077 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $2,552,204.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $489,130.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $132,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,212,150 shares of company stock worth $33,495,819 in the last ninety days. 20.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

