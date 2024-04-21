Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 581,764 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the previous session’s volume of 279,286 shares.The stock last traded at $64.05 and had previously closed at $63.99.

Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91.

Get Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVDV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,435,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 25,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 15,243 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $7,322,000.

About Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF (AVDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World EX-U.S. Small Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of non-US small-cap value companies in developed markets. AVDV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.