Cooke & Bieler LP Has $318.91 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,250,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 204,705 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial comprises approximately 2.8% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 2.30% of Fidelity National Financial worth $318,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.02 and a one year high of $53.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.52%.

In related news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total value of $1,196,485.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNF has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

