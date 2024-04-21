GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded GXO Logistics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.54.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock opened at $49.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.11 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.72.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $236,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,145,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,681,000 after purchasing an additional 72,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,342,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,972,000 after purchasing an additional 18,838 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,941,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,903,000 after purchasing an additional 75,712 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

