Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stock Position Reduced by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lessened its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,668 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.64% of Ingredion worth $115,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1,760.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,608,000 after purchasing an additional 107,110 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of INGR stock opened at $113.62 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $89.54 and a 1 year high of $118.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.93 and its 200-day moving average is $107.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INGR. Barclays raised their price target on Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,407.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Davida Marie Gable sold 1,968 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.38, for a total value of $231,003.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,245.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $272,624.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,333,407.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,921 shares of company stock worth $6,903,045. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

