Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $230,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 377,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 739,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,140,000 after purchasing an additional 129,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $366.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.13, a PEG ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $403.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $386.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $343.48.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $78,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total value of $1,598,307.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,958.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $78,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,842 shares in the company, valued at $736,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.17.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

